An investigation continues into Wednesday’s police-involved shooting where an officer was shot and a suspect was killed by police in a late-night shootout between and armed suspect who police have been looking for days.

On Thursday morning, police identified the suspect killed in the confrontation with police as Tyrone Domingo Banks, 30, of the 2200 block of E. Biddle Street.

Source:Fox Baltimore