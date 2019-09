Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott Talks To Larry Young to discuss/explain… the Baltimore Sun article entitled A decade after being robbed at gunpoint, Baltimore’s city council president speaks out for assailant in court and crime in Baltimore City and if time permits and Legislative and Policy proposal.

Part 1

Part 2

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore