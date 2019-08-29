Officer Shot, Suspect Killed, After Armed Chase In SE Baltimore

An officer was injured late Wednesday night in a police-involved shooting that killed a suspect who is believed to be the same person who shot at an officer and led police on a pursuit Tuesday.

Baltimore City Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the officer was shot in the lower leg and is in stable condition at Shock Trauma.

The shooting took place in the area of East Fayette Street and North Caroline Avenue at around 11 p.m. According to the Baltimore City FOP, the officer that was injured was taken to shock trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Source:Fox Baltimore