Two Off-Duty Officers Shoot And Kill Suspect Who Tried Robbing Them

An off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired Department of Corrections officer shot and killed an armed robbery suspect after he tried to rob them in north Baltimore Saturday night, reported city police.

Baltimore Police said it happened just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the corner of East 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue in the city’s Northern District.

At the time of the incident, both victims were armed with concealed guns and shot the suspect multiple times.

 

 

