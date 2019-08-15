Baltimore County Police are searching for the gunman behind an armed robbery at a church.

Investigators said the gunman interrupted a choir practice at Lansdowne Alliance Church.

5 people were forced into this small closet Monday night at a Lansdowne church. An armed robber interrupted the choir practice for a Spanish speaking congregation that rents space here. He stole from members & forced them into the closet. Police searching for the gunman now. pic.twitter.com/yBzRR5JdhZ — Shelley Orman (@ShelleyOFox45) August 14, 2019

“He asked for valuables phones, credit cards and stuff like that,” Pastor Jeff Simpson told Fox Baltimore. He went on to say everyone who attends the church is very upset.

Police aren’t giving out a description of the man. The church is going to be installing security cameras and rethinking certain practices like locking their doors during services.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Baltimore County Church Robbed at Gunpoint During Choir Rehearsal was originally published on www.praisebaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted August 15, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: