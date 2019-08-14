Baltimore Pastor Passes Away

A well-known Baltimore pastor has gone on to glory.

Pastor St. George I.B. Crosse, 79, died back on August 7 from from complications related to dementia at the Woodholme Gardens facility in Pikesville.

He was a frequent guest on WJZ’s public affairs forum talk show, “Square Off” with Richard Sher and the on-air host of WEAA’s “Crosse Talk.”

Pastor Crosse was known for his activism, fighting for fair housing and equal opportunity for Marylanders for more than 25 years.

He was a devoted husband for 52 years and a father of two daughters, Karin and Liris. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services to honor his life will be held on August 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Wake Service at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home located at 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. The Homegoing Service will be held on August 22 at 10 a.m. at DreamLife Worship Center located at 4111 Deer Park Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Rev. Crosse’s honor.

