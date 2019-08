The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E., stopped by the studio to discuss … the new water bills that will be going out for the first time since the May ransomware attack. He is also willing to come in to the studio and take questions from callers.

