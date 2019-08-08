Man Hit and Killed By Tractor Trailer

Local
A man is dead after being hit and killed by a tractor trailer.

Lincoln Carroll was struck around 11:46 p,m. Wednesday in Clinton. Police told CBS Baltimore they received a 911 call about a person laying in the northbound lane of Branch Ave. South of Surratts Rd.. Troopers were on their way to the scene when another 911 call came in around 11:50 p.m.  telling them the person they were on the way to assist was hit by a tractor trailer.

Investigators said the tractor trailer was in the third lane when Carroll, 58, who was lying in the road, suddenly stood up in front of the truck, and was hit.

The driver, later identified as Thomas Talley, 34, remained at the scene and isn’t expected to be charged as alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Still, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

Source: CBS Baltimore

