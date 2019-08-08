Department Of Health Reports More Heat-Related Deaths In Past Week

Baltimore City Health Department have reported three deaths occurred during the recent excessive heat event that occurred from July 17 through July 22.

The Health Department advises residents to to take precautions to be safer and more comfortable in the heat:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Reduce outside activities.

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations.

Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help responding to the heat.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.

