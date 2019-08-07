Baltimore Community Holds Vigil For 4-Year-Old Malachi Lawson

On Tuesday night for family, friends and neighbors who gathered for a vigil to remember the life of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson.

Malachi was found dead in a dumpster in west Baltimore last week after he had been reported missing.

Baltimore City Police said Malachi’s mother, Alicia Lawson, and her partner, Shatika Lawson, are charged with his death.

Source:WMAR2News