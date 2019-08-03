Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found In A Northwest Baltimore Dumpster

The body of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson was found inside of a dumpster last night in northwest Baltimore.
City Police say his mother confessed late Friday night that the child was not missing, but dead and then she provided a location of his remains.
According to Fox 45, Malachi’s family reported he went missing Thursday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.
The child’s mother and her spouse will be charged with child neglect resulting in the death of a minor.
