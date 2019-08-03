Local
Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found In A Northwest Baltimore Dumpster

The body of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson was found inside of a dumpster last night in northwest Baltimore.

City Police say his mother confessed late Friday night that the child was not missing, but dead and then she provided a location of his remains.

According to Fox 45, Malachi’s family reported he went missing Thursday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.

See Also: Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police Department Employee

The child’s mother and her spouse will be charged with child neglect resulting in the death of a minor.

