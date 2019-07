Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him for questioning.

The man, who lives in Jacksonville, Texas, told officials he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

Source:FoxBaltimore