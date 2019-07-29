Man Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A Sunday night shooting claimed the life of a man in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road. When officers arrived, they found the 39-year-old man while gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Earlier in the day, another man was shot and killed in the West Baltimore area– and on Saturday night four men were shot in two double shootings.

Police told CBS Baltimore, two of those men died from their injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

