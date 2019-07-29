Local
Child, Teen Shot Overnight in East Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a 12-year-old and 19-year-old boy.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of North Luzerne around 3:31 am Monday morning for a Shot Spotter alert. But, they couldn’t find any sign of a shooting or any victims.

A short time later, the two victims walked into an area hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old had been shot in the foot while the 12-year-old was hit in the hand. They’re currently being treated for their injuries and are expected to be okay.

Detectives from Eastern District are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

