Family of Teen Killed Pleads For Witnesses To Come Forward

The gunman behind the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is still at large and the victim’s family is pleading for help in tracking him down.

Carlos Liverpool, Jr. was slain in southwest Baltimore Monday just after 8 in the morning.

“Whoever’s looking, you took a jewel from us,” said Shiretta Henderson, Liverpool’s mother.

Liverpool had just graduated from middle school and was heading off to high school in the fall. His cousin Natasha Henderson said now he won’t be able to live his dreams.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: