Local
HomeLocal

Teenage Girl Shot During a Fight In South Baltimore

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Cordon Tape

Source: Banar Fil Ardhi / EyeEm / Getty

A teenage girl was shot during a fight on Monday night in South Baltimore.

City police say around 10:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 3300 block of Round Road for a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a 17-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower legs.

See Also: City Council Bill To Help Baltimore’s Youth Cope With Trauma

According to Fox 45, the victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation reveals a group of females began to fight when one of the females pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Teenage Girl Shot During a Fight In South Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Teenage Girl Shot During a Fight In South…

A teenage girl was shot during a fight on Monday night in South Baltimore. City police say around 10:45 p.m.,…
07.24.19
Two Inmates Died Within 90 Minutes Of Each…

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirms two inmates died within an hour and half of each…
07.24.19
City Council Bill To Help Baltimore’s Youth Cope…

A new City Council bill proposal seeks to help Baltimore’s youth cope with trauma. According to a report, it’s estimated…
07.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close