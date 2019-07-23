Teenage Girl Shot During a Fight In South Baltimore

A teenage girl was shot during a fight on Monday night in South Baltimore.
City police say around 10:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 3300 block of Round Road for a shooting.
At the scene, officers located a 17-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower legs.
According to Fox 45, the victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation reveals a group of females began to fight when one of the females pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
