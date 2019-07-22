Police Misconduct, Trauma Response Legislation To Be Presented At Today’s Council Meeting

Baltimore City Council member Zeke Cohen is introducing a bill to make Baltimore a “Trauma Responsive” city.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott and Councilwoman Shannon Sneed will introduce a bill making the use of gag orders illegal for settlement agreements in police misconduct claims.
See Also: Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Was Robbed At Gun Point
See Also: Released: Baltimore City Police New Crime Plan
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source:FoxBaltimore