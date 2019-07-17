Lunch With Labor : 07-16-19

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 5 hours ago
Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will be rest of his life behind bars. A judge sentenced the drug lord…
The family of a man killed during a gunman’s rampage inside a Baltimore drug treatment center Monday said he was…
Federal law enforcement is lending a helping hand to Baltimore Police to drive down violent crime. “We want nothing more…
