Man Found Shot To Death Near Morgan State University Student Housing

According to Baltimore Police, a man was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car near Morgan State University student housing.

City Police were notified early Thursday morning by Morgan State Police for reports of a hispanic man suffering from gunshot wounds at Loch Raven Blvd and Pentridge Road in NE Baltimore.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location is near the entrance of the Morgan View Apartments, a privately owned apartment complex that houses students.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Posted July 11, 2019

