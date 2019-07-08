Police Identify 20-Year-Old Found Decomposing In Cold Spring Area

On Thursday a man’s body was discovered “in a decomposing state” in North Baltimore.
Baltimore Police found the man’s body on the 300 block of Tamarind Road in the Cold Spring neighborhood.
The man was identified as Kenyon Condrey, 20, who police said went missing Sunday June 30th.
Condrey’s body was found a mile north of where he was last seen. Police said the body had gunshot wounds.
An autopsy is planned to determine how he died.
