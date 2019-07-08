Local
HomeLocal

Police Identify 20-Year-Old Found Decomposing In Cold Spring Area

Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Crime Scene On Street

Source: Stephanie Wynne / EyeEm / Getty

On Thursday a man’s body was discovered “in a decomposing state” in North Baltimore.

Baltimore Police found the man’s body on the 300 block of Tamarind Road in the Cold Spring neighborhood.

The man was identified as Kenyon Condrey, 20, who police said went missing Sunday June 30th.

Condrey’s body was found a mile north of where he was last seen. Police said the body had gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is planned to determine how he died.

See Also: Woman’s Body Found Inside Car In Horseshoe Casino Parking Garage

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Police Identify 20-Year-Old Found Decomposing In Cold Spring Area was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close