Baltimore Fire responded to a report of a multi-story building fire on Monday in the area of Mosher Street and North Bentalou Street. More than 60 firefighters had to be called in to battle that fire in a warehouse that’s three blocks long. There is believed to have been a large number of tires in the building that contributed to the size of the fire.

Source:FoxBaltimore