Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet & Was Told She Needed To ‘Lift’ Her Breast

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Singer Tanerelle graced the BET Awards blue carpet in a sexy aztec print gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage and side boob. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a conversation starter on Twitter after some naysayers felt like Tanerelle should have lifted her breasts or worn a less revealing dress.

“Not all boobs look like this… So in this case you should lift them up or hide because they are disgusting.. Sorry but true. Why is so hard to accept reality,” the troll wrote.

Tanerelle quickly reminded folks what a natural women’s body looks like and that she doesn’t have to lift her breasts to wear a dress. Her response has also inspired other women to go braless.

“After seeing this and showing my husband, I opted to let myself free last night during and outing. It was a thrill but so freeing. You changed my life yesterday. Srly. I want to cry. 😭 Much love, you beautiful woman,” one woman wrote on Instagram.

We think Tanerelle just gained a bunch of new fans/supporters with her bold and empowering post. Check out her music, here.

Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet & Was Told She Needed To ‘Lift’ Her Breast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

