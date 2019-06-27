$10M For Ransomware Fixes Approved By Baltimore City Board Of Estimates

Baltimore City officials now have some idea of the cost of fixing the city’s computer network after a ransomware attack.

The proposal was approved by Mayor Jack young this morning during the Board of Estimates meeting at City Hall.

Without debate or discussion, the Board of Estimates unanimously voted for the use of $10 million from the city’s reserve fund. It has been more than seven weeks since the attack’s effects were first discovered.

The Robinhood attack happened on May 8th — many of the city’s systems remain offline impacting emails, phone systems, and cybersecurity.

