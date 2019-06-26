MVA To Reschedule Real ID Appointments

As Marylanders scramble to schedule their REAL ID appointment, the Motor Vehicle Administration is now required to reschedule all appointments on July 5. This move comes after Gov. Larry Hogan extended the Independence Day holiday through the weekend.

Maryland customers with appointments on this date can also reschedule online through the MVA’s Central Scheduling System.

Source:Baltimore Sun