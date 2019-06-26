Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Drivers Ranked Worst In Nation…Again!

Leave a comment
Generic transport pics

Source: Chris Radburn – PA Images / Getty

Baltimore drivers are the worst- again.

For the second straight year, Allstate ranks Baltimore drivers last out of the nation’s 200 largest cities.

The report documents which cities enjoy the safest motorists in the U.S., along with the metro areas that suffer the most accident-prone drivers and over which stretches of road crashes most often occur.  According to the report, the areas where drivers get into wrecks most infrequently tend to be less densely populated burgs situated in western states.

In the safest city, Brownsville, Texas, drivers go for an average of nearly 15 years between auto accidents.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

aaa , Baltimore , DRIVERS

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close