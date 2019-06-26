Baltimore City Drivers Ranked Worst In Nation…Again!

Baltimore drivers are the worst- again.

For the second straight year, Allstate ranks Baltimore drivers last out of the nation’s 200 largest cities.

The report documents which cities enjoy the safest motorists in the U.S., along with the metro areas that suffer the most accident-prone drivers and over which stretches of road crashes most often occur. According to the report, the areas where drivers get into wrecks most infrequently tend to be less densely populated burgs situated in western states.

In the safest city, Brownsville, Texas, drivers go for an average of nearly 15 years between auto accidents.

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal