Man Using A Walker Is Baltimore’s 151st Homicide Victim Of The Year

Close-Up Of Cordon Tape

Source: Banar Fil Ardhi / EyeEm / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Douglas Court in East Baltimore on Monday night.

This murder marks the 151st of the year in Baltimore.

Sources tell 92Q, a 44-year-old man using a walker was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Since Saturday, 14 people have been shot in Baltimore, seven of who were killed.

For The Latest News:

