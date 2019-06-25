Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Douglas Court in East Baltimore on Monday night.
This murder marks the 151st of the year in Baltimore.
Sources tell 92Q, a 44-year-old man using a walker was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Since Saturday, 14 people have been shot in Baltimore, seven of who were killed.
Man Using A Walker Is Baltimore’s 151st Homicide Victim Of The Year was originally published on 92q.com