Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Douglas Court in East Baltimore on Monday night.

This murder marks the 151st of the year in Baltimore.

Sources tell 92Q, a 44-year-old man using a walker was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Since Saturday, 14 people have been shot in Baltimore, seven of who were killed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Man Using A Walker Is Baltimore’s 151st Homicide Victim Of The Year was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted June 25, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: