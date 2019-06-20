Police: Motorcycle Involved in Fatal Crash Was Stolen

New information about a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday night has surfaced.

Baltimore City Police said the motorcycle involved in a deadly crash with an MTA Bus was reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County.

The driver hit the bus just before 6:30 PM on Tuesday night on the 1300 block of South Monroe Street. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

See Also: Several Hurt After 5-Car Crash on the Jones Falls Expressway

See Also: 1 Dead, 8 Hurt in PG County School Bus Crash

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: