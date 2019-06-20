Local
Police: Motorcycle Involved in Fatal Crash Was Stolen

Police in traffic emergency

New information about a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday night has surfaced.

Baltimore City Police said the motorcycle involved in a deadly crash with an MTA Bus was reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County.

The driver hit the bus just before 6:30 PM on Tuesday night on the 1300 block of South Monroe Street. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

