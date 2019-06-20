Overnight Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Southeast Baltimore

An overnight shooting leaves one man dead in Southeast Baltimore.

Police on patrol around 1:47 AM Thursday found the victim on the 3700 block of E. Baltimore Street suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Source: CBS Baltimore

