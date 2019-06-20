Baltimore Mayor Young Frustrated At Community About Silence During Violence

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young expressed frustration Wednesday with rising violence in the city, and with residents he says do not cooperate with police.

When asked about the growing trend of nonfatal shootings, Young’s response to residents of the neighborhoods experiencing this violence, claiming they know who the perpetrators are and should look to themselves to turn those parties in and not keep laying blame at the feet of officials like Young.

Source:Fox Baltimore