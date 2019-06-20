Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Mayor Young Frustrated At Community About Silence During Violence

Leave a comment
Downtown Columbus at night

Source: Copyright Artem Vorobiev / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young expressed frustration Wednesday with rising violence in the city, and with residents he says do not cooperate with police.

When asked about the growing trend of nonfatal shootings, Young’s response to residents of the neighborhoods experiencing this violence, claiming they know who the perpetrators are and should look to themselves to turn those parties in and not keep laying blame at the feet of officials like Young.

See Also: Crime-Reporting App Comes to Baltimore Thanks to NAACP’s Ben Jealous [EXCLUSIVE]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:Fox Baltimore

Baltimore , crime , Mayor Jack Young

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close