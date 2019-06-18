A 47-year-old man who works at a Maryland company that provides drug and alcohol testing services has pleaded guilty to taking cash payments in exchange for falsifying urine samples.

Michael Andre Brown of Waldorf, Maryland made the plea on Monday, according to Fox 45. Brown was a federal contractor for the company that provided urinalysis results to U.S. probation and pretrial services.

The plea agreement says, Brown accepted cash for falsely reporting urinalysis results as negative for controlled substances when they had actually tested positive. He was caught by an undercover FBI task force officer posing as a probationer who’d been ordered to submit urine samples. Prosecutors say he took payments of $100 or $150.

Brown faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Technician Pleads Guilty To Taking Cash For False Urine Samples was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted June 18, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: