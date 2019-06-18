Local
Technician Pleads Guilty To Taking Cash For False Urine Samples

A 47-year-old man who works at a Maryland company that provides drug and alcohol testing services has pleaded guilty to taking cash payments in exchange for falsifying urine samples.

Michael Andre Brown of Waldorf, Maryland made the plea on Monday, according to Fox 45. Brown was a federal contractor for the company that provided urinalysis results to U.S. probation and pretrial services.

The plea agreement says, Brown accepted cash for falsely reporting urinalysis results as negative for controlled substances when they had actually tested positive. He was caught by an undercover FBI task force officer posing as a probationer who’d been ordered to submit urine samples. Prosecutors say he took payments of $100 or $150.

Brown faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

