Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex with Student

An Anne Arundel County substitute teacher is behind bars after allegedly having sex with a teenaged student.

Police are not saying how old the student is to protect his identity, but says he goes to North County High School and the Center of Applied Technologies North in Severn.

Boberg and the student exchanged phone numbers in May. Shortly after that, she gave the teen alcohol and had sex with him, police said.

NEW DETAILS: A former Anne Arundel County substitute teacher accused of engaging in sexual activities with a student had substitute taught for the schools since 2017, but officials do not believe there were other victims https://t.co/UcY4Yucg9f — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 18, 2019

“It happened somewhere else, off school premises. The teacher had initially reached out to this student by sending a telephone number. Some text messaging had gone back and forth, they developed a relationship over time and the student elected to come forward to police,” Marc Limanski with Anne Arundel County Police said.

Boberg is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense with a person in a position of authority along with one count of consuming an alcoholic beverage while on public property. She taught at a handful of county schools since 2017 but, there is no evidence there were other victims.

“People who would prey on children simply have no place in our school system,” said Bob Mosier with Anne Arundel County Schools.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

