A 12-inch water main break shut down part of Bel Air Road in Overlea Monday, leaving hundreds of homes and businesses without water.

Baltimore Department of Public Works crews were working on a 12-inch main break on Belair Road at Fullerton Avenue.

Water was seen gushing and flooding the sidewalks and area around the road.

Source:FoxBaltimore