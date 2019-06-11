Baltimore Officer Found Guilty Of Assault, Misconduct

Former Baltimore Police officer Arthur Williams was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office after a video circulated the internet showing him beating a man on the street in August 2018.
Arthur Williams was acquitted on first-degree assault. At the time of his resignation, Williams had been an officer for just over a year and was still on probationary status.
Source:FoxBaltimore