Baltimore Officer Found Guilty Of Assault, Misconduct

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Former Baltimore Police officer Arthur Williams was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office after a video circulated the internet showing him beating a man on the street in August 2018.

Arthur Williams was acquitted on first-degree assault. At the time of his resignation, Williams had been an officer for just over a year and was still on probationary status.

Source:FoxBaltimore

