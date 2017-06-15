Steve Harvey Under Fire For Flint Water Joke

Listeners are saying comedian Steve Harvey bombed Wednesday on his radio show when he made tasteless jokes about the Flint water crisis, Mlive.com reports.

A caller from Flint, Michigan, who is a Golden State Warriors fan, was giving Harvey, a Cleveland Cavaliers supporter, a hard time about Cleveland’s defeat to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. He told Harvey that Cleveland didn’t “deserve jack.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that a listener posted to Facebook a video of a car radio tuned to Harvey’s show, which appears to capture what came next.

Harvey asks the caller if he’s from Flint, apparently to reconfirm. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water,” The Free Press quoted what Harvey purportedly says. “When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

The co-hosts, laughing, try to stop Harvey from going further.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” the newspaper quoted Harvey. “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

Harvey wasn’t finished. Before hanging up, he added, “one more thing. … Enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

Later that day, a message from Harvey’s Twitter account stated: “When you’re in the spotlight, you have a responsibility to others. Spread joy and love above all.”

When you're in the spotlight, you have a responsibility to others. Spread joy and love above all. pic.twitter.com/eC9LYVofuO — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 14, 2017

Those words of inspiration were a lightning rod for criticism:

Right! You don't make fun of people dealing with the #FlintWaterCrisis. Very disappointed in you. — Angie (@chovie02) June 14, 2017

Except to Flint. Everyone but Flint. But yeah, thanks for the inspiring words. — James Rigato (@chefJamesRigato) June 15, 2017

I've always had a level of respect and admiration for you; but after the MLive article today & comments to Flint resident not so much — Kelly Gilliam (@kjgilliam2) June 15, 2017

Fifth Ward Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis told Mlive.com that Harvey’s remarks don’t surprise him.

“It made me extremely disappointed and upset, but I was nowhere near fooled by who this man is,” Davis told the news outlet.

