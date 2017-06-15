Steve Harvey Under Fire For Flint Water Joke

Photo by

National
HomeNational

Steve Harvey Under Fire For Flint Water Joke

The entertainer tells a Flint, Michigan caller on his radio show to “enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

Leave a comment

Listeners are saying comedian Steve Harvey bombed Wednesday on his radio show when he made tasteless jokes about the Flint water crisis, Mlive.com reports.

A caller from Flint, Michigan, who is a Golden State Warriors fan, was giving Harvey, a Cleveland Cavaliers supporter, a hard time about Cleveland’s defeat to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. He told Harvey that Cleveland didn’t “deserve jack.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that a listener posted to Facebook a video of a car radio tuned to Harvey’s show, which appears to capture what came next.

Harvey asks the caller if he’s from Flint, apparently to reconfirm. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water,” The Free Press quoted what Harvey purportedly says. “When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

The co-hosts, laughing, try to stop Harvey from going further.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” the newspaper quoted Harvey. “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

Harvey wasn’t finished. Before hanging up, he added, “one more thing. … Enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

Later that day, a message from Harvey’s Twitter account stated: “When you’re in the spotlight, you have a responsibility to others. Spread joy and love above all.”

Those words of inspiration were a lightning rod for criticism:

Fifth Ward Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis told Mlive.com that Harvey’s remarks don’t surprise him.

“It made me extremely disappointed and upset, but I was nowhere near fooled by who this man is,” Davis told the news outlet.

SOURCE:  Mlive.com, Detroit Free Press

SEE ALSO:

Steve Harvey Responds To Vicious Backlash Over Trump Meeting

Steve Harvey A No-Show At Staff Party After Email Flap

Phylicia Rashad Wins People's Choice Award

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

Steve Harvey Under Fire For Flint Water Joke was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Kate del Castillo speaks out about meeting El Chapo on ' '20/20' ABC special with Diane Sawyer.
Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced to Life…

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will be rest of his life behind bars. A judge sentenced the drug lord…
07.17.19
Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles
Family of Man Killed in Clinic Shooting Says…

The family of a man killed during a gunman’s rampage inside a Baltimore drug treatment center Monday said he was…
07.17.19
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Feds Working With Baltimore Police to Curb Violence

Federal law enforcement is lending a helping hand to Baltimore Police to drive down violent crime. “We want nothing more…
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close