Homepage Lead
Home

Minnesota Cop Fatally Shoots Black Man During Routine Traffic Stop, Aftermath Caught On Facebook Livestream [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

Leave a comment

One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

A Minnesota man by the name of Philando Castile was shot to death by police after being pulled over for a busted taillight yesterday (July 6).

Castille’s girlfriend, Lavish Reynolds, took to Facebook Live to document the moment he was killed. After being asked for his license, Reynolds says Castile informed police he was carrying a permitted firearm (as a warning to prevent a hostile situation?) and was going to reach for his wallet when the cop shot him four times.

The officer can be seen in the video with his gun pointed at a slumped Castile, even while he’s bleeding to death.

The worst part? Reynolds’ young daughter was in the back seat. She can be heard telling her mom, “It’s ok, I’m right here with you,” as her mother is being handcuffed by police. Guns were pointed at her as well.

RELATED: Officers In Alton Sterling Shooting Identified, Police Chief Refuses To Resign

Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor, was pronounced dead at a local Minnesota hospital. He was 32-years-old.

The news comes just one day after a police shooting in Baton Rouge, where 37-year-old Alton Sterling was shot and killed while selling CDs outside of a convenience store.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Minnesota Cop Fatally Shoots Black Man During Routine Traffic Stop, Aftermath Caught On Facebook Livestream [GRAPHIC VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

Alton Sterling , Freddie Gray , philando castile , police shooting

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Rain Pryor
Actress Rain Pryor Vane Files Paperwork To Run…

Actress Rain Pryor Vane has officially filed paperwork to run for city council in Baltimore’s third district. She is taking…
07.19.19
African American boy swimming in swimming pool
Health Commissioner Extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert…

The Baltimore City Health Commissioner has extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday, July 22. Maryland is under…
07.19.19
US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-MIGRANTS
ICE Considering Opening New Detention Center in Maryland

A new ICE detention facility could open in Maryland, housing hundreds of men and women. According to the Baltimore Sun, Immigration…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close