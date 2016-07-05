Workers, Residents Call On Detroit City Council To Reject Job-Killing “CBA Agreement”

Detroiters Want Council Members To Keep Building Detroit Up, Not Put Up Roadblocks To Growth

DETROIT –– Today, workers and residents called on the Detroit City Council to reject a so-called “Community Benefits Agreement” ordinance that would do nothing to benefit Detroit residents, neighborhoods, workers and businesses. The City Council is scheduled to consider the measure today.

Chicago Gun Violence: 32 People Shot In 15 Hours

The new ordinance would create a maze of rules that would require those seeking to build in Detroit to negotiate deals with entire sections of the city, defined by census track data. But who would speak on behalf of the groups is unclear and ill-defined. Additionally, there’s nothing in the ordinance that addresses conflicts of interest in negotiations.

TOP OF THE MORNING: Holiday Hangover Anyone?

This complex and cumbersome bureaucracy will drive businesses away from the city and into the neighboring suburbs or other cities where investment is more welcome. In turn, workers, neighborhoods and citizens will not benefit by such an ordinance –– and will only be hurt by it as jobs go elsewhere.

“We have seen more job growth and more work hours in the last three years than we have seen in decades. We are proud to be part of so many projects to keep building Detroit up,” said Mike Jackson, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. “We strongly support Community Benefits Agreements. But this ordinance is not what we need. As it is written, it will be a jobs killer in the City of Detroit and simply send investment north of 8 Mile.”

Within the last two years, the City of Detroit has attracted new companies and added 1,400 new manufacturing jobs –– the most in decades. Unemployment in the City is at its lowest level in years. The City Council and Mayor have worked tirelessly to rebuild Detroit. But under this ordinance, City staff and the City Council are prohibited from supporting or participating in the so-called community engagement or negotiation process.

“This so-called Community Benefits ordinance would stop Detroit’s economic growth dead in its tracks. No other city in America has an ordinance like this, which would erect barriers to growth and investment. And Detroit, a city that is just starting to come back, shouldn’t either,” said Michael Aaron, Business Manager for the Michigan’s Laborer’s Union, Local 1191 in Detroit. “The ordinance may have admirable goals, but unfortunately, it has very unclear and unfair guidelines for achieving them.”

City of Detroit residents can compete with any workforce in the region or country. The City is beginning to level the playing field and attract companies and jobs that would have typically gone to the suburbs. But this so-called Community Benefits ordinance will drive businesses to once again set up shop in the suburbs, hurting our City’s economic recovery.

“Operating Engineers keep Michigan running. And this cumbersome ordinance will mean nothing but delays and frustration. It will push companies and jobs away from Detroit and into the suburbs. This ordinance also will hurt projects being led by Detroit-based and minority-owned small businesses,” said Derrick Smith, business representative for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 324. “We call on the Detroit City Council to turn down this ordinance.”

Workers, Residents Call On Detroit City Council To Reject Job-Killing “CBA Agreement” was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.newsone.com