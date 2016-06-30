Michigan House Democrats Unite to Urge Continued Action on Bipartisan Gun Safety Legislation

BERKLEY, MI – Michigan Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives today continued to call for votes on bipartisan commonsense gun safety legislation. In addition to the Representatives, the event was attended by mayors, police chiefs, members of the clergy, Michigan State representatives, as well as a number of organizations and community members committed to ending the epidemic of gun violence.

The discussion focused on two bills, “No Fly No Buy,” which would prevent people on the terrorist watch list from purchasing guns, and another measure which would keep guns away from dangerous individuals by expanding criminal background checks to close online purchase and gun show loopholes. This event was a part of the larger National Day of Action, where over 30 events were held in communities across the nation.

Rep. Conyers said: “Whether mass shootings or killings on our streets, there are too many tragedies and too many families shattered by gun violence. I am pleased to join my Congressional colleagues today in a critical discussion about gun violence prevention, to engage with our community about what is happening on this issue and what more we can do here and in Washington to make us all safer.”

Rep. Dingell said: “As we continue to have this discussion, it is imperative that we protect Second Amendment rights while working to stop the violence that is happening in too many of our communities. Today we came together as Michiganders, as people of faith, as survivors of abuse, as members of law enforcement, as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters to say let us take some simple steps to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them – terrorists, domestic abusers and those with serious mental illness. We can make our communities safer while respecting the rights of responsible, law-abiding citizens. We can and should do both.”

Rep. Kildee said: “Michiganders have made it clear that they want Congress to do its job and act to prevent suspected terrorists from getting deadly weapons. For the vast majority of Americans, this is a no-brainer – if you are too dangerous to fly on a plane, you are too dangerous to own a gun. A majority of Americans, including the majority of law-abiding gun owners, also agree that we must close dangerous loopholes that allow criminals to buy a weapon at a gun show or online without a background check. Congress can – and must – act on these commonsense gun safety measures to protect the American people.”

Rep. Lawrence said: “This is a call to action! National Day of Action gives us the opportunity to continue the conversation here in Michigan. To hear from our communities regarding their frustration with gun violence in our communities. Our historic, sit-in on the Floor of the House of Representatives last week has energized our constituencies. They are tired of moments of silence, they are ready for action and Congress must step up and lead against the devastation of gun violence in this country.”

Congressman Dan Kildee Joins Ongoing Sit-In on House Floor to Demand Vote Closing Terror Gun Loophole

Rep. Levin said: “We’ve come to a turning point – our voices are united in telling Republicans moments of silence cannot replace the need for times of action. In a democracy there is a need for leadership from above and leadership from the grassroots. We are here to show that the public cares and Congress must lead in taking action.”

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, gun violence victim and co-founder of the gun violence prevention organization Americans for Responsible Solutions said: “Just one week after the historic sit-in on the House floor, tomorrow leaders in Congress will hold yet another historic event to urge our elected officials in the U.S. House of Representatives to hold a vote on bipartisan legislation that protects the rights of law-abiding Americans, keeps guns out of the wrong hands, and saves lives. I want to thank Congressman Conyers, Congresswoman Dingell, Congressman Kildee, Congresswoman Lawrence, and Congressman Levin for helping lead the fight against our nation’s gun violence crisis. Speaking is difficult for me. But I haven’t been silenced. And neither should the American people. Their Representatives must vote to make our communities safer.”

Michigan House Democrats Unite to Urge Continued Action on Bipartisan Gun Safety Legislation was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.newsone.com