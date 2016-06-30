National
Detroit’s Own Shawn Blanchard’s ‘How Bout That for a Crack Baby’ Book Debuts!!

Shawn Blanchard: “Mentor, Mentee & Married To Making The Lives Of Others Better’ [[INTERVIEW]]

Source: Author / Shawn Blanchard Productions, LLC

DETROIT, MI (May 16, 2016) – Shawn Blanchard Productions, LLC (SBP) announced that Community Leader and Mentorship Specialist Shawn Blanchard’s upcoming autobiography ‘HOW BOUT THAT FOR A CRACK BABY: KEYS TO MENTORSHIP & SUCCESS’, debuted on May 16, 2016 and is available for purchase on iamshawnblanchard.com, CreateSpace.com and Amazon.com®.

With more than 15 years of experience in investing in today’s youth, Blanchard has gained the incredible ability to speak to the hearts and minds of our youth while providing them with the necessary tools needed to leverage obstacles in order to reach success. After serving as the Director of Youth Services for the city of Detroit’s Mayoral Cabinet, Blanchard has stepped down in pursuit of serving youth throughout the nation.

“What Shawn accomplished in less than two years is truly remarkable,” says Mayor Duggan. “Thanks to his leadership, more than 5,000 young people got to experience the pride of having a job and got a glimpse of what their future might look like. I wish him the best of success with his new book and his continued service to Detroit.”

Having spoken to hundreds of audiences about maximizing the promise of mentorship, Shawn is now putting all of his life learned lessons into his upcoming autobiography ‘HOW BOUT THAT FOR A CRACK BABY: KEYS TO MENTORSHIP & SUCCESS’.

HOW BOUT THAT FOR A CRACK BABY is descriptive and prescriptive, as Blanchard uses his amazing life trajectory to inject how to maximize the promise of mentorship —solutions that he has personally employed with great success impacting the lives of youth in Detroit and across the nation.

Shawn’s message is palpable and powerful, “Don’t give up on our youth. People didn’t give up on me”, says Blanchard.

Shawn’s three-phase mentorship process, mentioned in his book, is already helping to transform lives across the country.

 

About Shawn Blanchard Productions, LLC

SBP is committed to social impact through sharing stories and antidotes. From providing guidance on book publishing, PR, management, and marketing, we fulfill our leaders needs to enable them to financially do good by doing good.

 

About Shawn Blanchard

Author, Speaker and Mentorship Specialist, Shawn Blanchard, has managed to evolve into an upstanding gentleman and inspirational leader to many. Along his journey of obtaining multiple degrees from prestigious Universities, as well as, teaching Mathematics at the University of Michigan, Shawn has adopted youth, co-created mentorship programs, and has held positions in school, community and city leadership. Additionally, Blanchard has created and co-founded multiple companies, and is the owner and CEO of Shawn Blanchard Productions, LLC (SBP) in which he also self published ‘HOW BOUT THAT FOR A CRACK BABY: KEYS TO MENTORSHIP & SUCCESS’. As a result of his leadership, Blanchard was selected as the 2015 University of Michigan Emerging Leader, and awarded the Michigan Chronicle 40 Under 40 award.

