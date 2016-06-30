United Way for Southeastern Michigan Has New COO

NEW COO NAMED AT UNITED WAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN

DETROIT, MI — June 30, 2016 — United Way for Southeastern Michigan has announced Tanya Heidelberg-Yopp as its new chief operating officer (COO). Heidelberg-Yopp brings a broad background in leadership including senior vice president culture, community and diversity for Compuware, and vice president of business affairs for MTV Networks.

In her new role as COO effective July 1, Heidelberg-Yopp will focus on improving operational performance and implementing organizational-wide initiatives to increase efficiencies across United Way. She fills the role previously vacated earlier this year in March by Kristen Holt.

Heidelberg-Yopp joined the organization as vice president of college and career pathways earlier this year, to lead the transition of United Way’s high school work utilizing the Linked Learning model. She will continue oversight of that work as the organization begins an active search for a suitable candidate to fill her previous role.

“Tanya brings a unique set of leadership skills coupled with a background rooted in this community, and these attributes will be instrumental in helping to drive the mission of this organization,” stated Herman Gray, president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “Her selection as COO is enthusiastically supported by the United Way Board, and we are pleased that she has taken on this new responsibility to further impact the lives of families we serve throughout Greater Detroit.”

The native Detroiter graduated from Syracuse University, where she received her B.S. in Telecommunications Management. Heidelberg-Yopp also earned a Juris Doctor degree from New York University of Law, and she completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Heidelberg-Yopp has been included on a number of influential lists such as Crain’s New York Business “40 Under 40”; Ebony Magazine‘s “Women at the Top of the Entertainment Business;” and Black Enterprise‘s “Top 50 Power Brokers in the Entertainment Industry”. She has also been inducted into the National Association of Minorities Cable Hall of Fame, has received the Chancellor’s Citation from Syracuse University for Excellence in Business, the Thurgood Marshall Award of Excellence, as well as the Women of Excellence Award from The Michigan Chronicle.

About United Way for Southeastern Michigan

United Way for Southeastern Michigan mobilizes the caring power of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties to improve lives in measurable and lasting ways throughout the region. The organization is led by a diverse group of volunteers from business, labor, government, human services, education and the community. United Way provides opportunities to invest in the metropolitan Detroit community through its annual Campaign and is a leader in convening partners to impact local residents each year by increasing economic self-sufficiency, protecting children and youth at risk, strengthening families, empowering neighborhoods and communities, and promoting health and wellness. Additional information is available at http://www.liveunitedsem.org.

