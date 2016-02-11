Local
Joe Releases Video for “Our” Version of the National Anthem

In wake of recent race relations and coincidentally at a time where white feminists and others are attacking Beyonce for controversial issues like police brutality in her new song “Formation,” Joe released a soulful rendition of the National Anthem titled “Our Anthem.”

“Our Anthem,” which was introduced with a video, samples Otis Redding’s “Tenderness” and tackles the idea of unity. In it, he subtly pays tribute to Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and more.

Watch:

