Joe Releases Video for “Our” Version of the National Anthem

In wake of recent race relations and coincidentally at a time where white feminists and others are attacking Beyonce for controversial issues like police brutality in her new song “Formation,” Joe released a soulful rendition of the National Anthem titled “Our Anthem.”
“Our Anthem,” which was introduced with a video, samples Otis Redding’s “Tenderness” and tackles the idea of unity. In it, he subtly pays tribute to Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and more.

