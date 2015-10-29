Ben Carson‘s faith has been a big part of his campaign for President of The United States. He is definitely standing by his faith without flinching.
“Well obviously, you don’t understand my views on homosexuality. I believe that our Constitution protects everybody, regardless of their sexual orientation or any other aspect. I also believe that marriage is between one man and one woman. There is no reason that you can’t be perfectly fair to the gay community. They shouldn’t automatically assume that because you believe that marriage is between one man and one woman, that you are a homophobe, this is one of the myths perpetrated on our society, and this is how they are fighting people and get people to shut up. That’s what the PC culture is all about and it’s destroying this nation.”
(function(d,c,j){if(!d.getElementById(j)){var pd=d.createElement(c),s;pd.id=j;pd.src=’https://ioneelev8.wordpress.com/wp-content/mu-plugins/shortcodes/js/polldaddy-shortcode.js’;s=d.getElementsByTagName(c)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(pd,s);} else if(typeof jQuery !==’undefined’)jQuery(d.body).trigger(‘pd-script-load’);}(document,’script’,’pd-polldaddy-loader’));
Don’t forget to join our Facebook Family!
Ben Carson Defends Faith: Belief In Traditional Marriage Is Not Homophobia [POLL] was originally published on elev8.com