breast cancer
Home

My Story: “I Never Thought I Was At Risk”

Celebrity fashion designer Barbara Bates has created outfits for numerous red carpet events and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Steve Harvey and Whitney Houston. Her big break came when she was introduced to Michael Jordan and began designing for him, which opened the door for many more clients. After two decades of success, Barbara’s world came crashing down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2009.

When she felt a lump in her left breast, she wasn’t worried at first. Barbara had a biopsy on that breast when she was 27 and it turned out to be nothing. But from the urging of a friend, she made an appointment to have it checked out. At 1pm, after seeing the doctor for about three minutes, the doctor said, “You have breast cancer.” By 4:00pm that same day, she had an ultrasound, several lymph nodes under her arm removed, and a breast biopsy.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Robin Roberts Encourages Radio DJ To Fight Breast Cancer

“I was frozen for the rest of what they did; I was just frozen,” she says. “It was just a lot to take in. I never thought surely I was at risk, because I thought that only white women got breast cancer, or women with small breasts, or people with cancer history in their family,” she said.

Some of Barbara Bates Designs

Barbara decided to get a second opinion and began a long journey of treatment. Ultimately, she had a lumpectomy, then a port placed in her chest for easy access for her 14 chemo treatments. She received 35 treatments of radiation and one year of Herceptin. Through this process she lost all of her hair and a total of 20 pounds. The journey was…

My Story: “I Never Thought I Was At Risk” was originally published on blackdoctor.org

Barbara Bates , breast cancer , breast cancer fashion show , Celebrity fashion designer , fashion designer

1 2Next page »

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close