My Breast Cancer Story: “I Still Don’t Believe It”

My journey began in July 2009 with a spot on my mammogram. It was a month after my 36thbirthday.

After the testing and the stereotactic breast biopsy that confirmed my breast cancer, it was my lumpectomy that set my diagnoses on Sept. 11, 2009. After surgery, I endured 33 radiation treatments, one a day every Monday through Friday for six weeks. I’m currently on my 4th year of Tamoxifen, an oral chemo hormone pill taken for five years.

My paternal grandmother had breast cancer twice and she was the reason why I’ve always requested mammograms and testing. Because I was 36 years young at the time of my diagnosis, I was not of age to be screened for a routine mammogram. But because I have a family history of breast cancer, I’ve always pushed my physicians for testing anyway.

When I received my ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) breast cancer diagnosis, I wasn’t sure how to cope and handle my situation. I cried for 24 hours because I was in Georgia and my mom was home in Connecticut — an 18-hour-drive away. My days became easier when a best friend helped me realize…

