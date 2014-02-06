Black History Month
Local Author Sheri Booker Nominated For NAACP Image Award

Baltimore author Sheri Booker has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work by a debut author. Nine Years Under: Coming of Age in an Inner City Funeral Home, released in May of 2013, is a memoir about Booker’s experiences working at an area funeral home in West Baltimore. The 45th NAACP Image Awards airs Feb. 22 on TVOne.

Get to know more about Sheri Booker by picking up a copy of Nine Years Under: Coming of Age in an Inner City Funeral Home today and stopping by her site sheribooker.com

Members of the NAACP can vote for Sheri Booker at NAACPImageAwards.net. Congrats and good luck Sheri!

