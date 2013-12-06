The world is in mourning and celebration for the life of Nelson Mandela. On “NewsOne Now” this morning, John Legend recounts the first time he met South Africa’s first black president. “I was just so honored to be in his presence,” he said, “because you don’t meet someone like that who is alive and who is an icon of the struggle.

“Seldom do we have revolutionaries that live to 95,” he continued, “because anybody who made that much change happen and disrupted things in such a way rarely gets to live to see their natural death.”

Listen to the entire clip below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

John Legend On Nelson Mandela: “I Was Just So Honored To Be In His Presence” was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: