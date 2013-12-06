On “NewsOne Now” this morning, national reporter Ebony McMorris covered Nelson Mandela‘s death, and how it has impacted the people of South Africa and around the world. Hear stories from South Africans, President Obama, and others as they reflect on the world leader’s legacy.

Listen to the report below.

‘NewsOne Now’: Ebony McMorris Covers Impact Of Nelson Mandela’s Death Around The world was originally published on newsone.com

