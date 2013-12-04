“Taystee” And “Crazy Eyes” Wish You A Merry Christmas [VIDEO]

It’s always great to actors and actresses in their natural elements. Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba, the “Orange is the New Black” actresses known as Taystee and Crazy Eyes, teamed up with Brooklyn band Oh Honey to spread some Christmas cheer and create awareness for Artists Striving to End Poverty.

Brooks leads with “Jingle Bells” and “Joy to the World” and Aduba sings “Silent Night” in this awesome medley that should not be missed. You can download the audio from SoundCloud HERE and if you aren’t up on “Orange Is The New Black” you need to sign up for Netflix pronto and catch up before season two starts!

