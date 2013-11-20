First Lady Michelle Obama Discusses Education On BET’s 106 & Park

First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by BET’s 106 & Park today, Tuesday, Nov. 19, to discuss education and youth empowerment.

Mrs. Obama is making the rounds to push President Obama’s “North Star” Goal, that by the year 2020, America will once again have the highest proportion of college graduates in the world.

The mix of New York City area high school sophomores and college students listened attentively as The First Lady also encouraged students and families interested in learning more about how to pay for college to visit studentaid.gov.

The 106 & Park visit is just the latest stop on the The First Lady’s agenda.

Earlier this week, The First Lady and Secretary of Education Arne Duncan visited sophomores at Bell Multicultural High School in Washington, DC. to encourage youth to take control of their education:

“My parents didn’t have much money, and they never went to college themselves, but they had an unwavering belief in the power of education, and they always pushed me and my brother to do whatever it took to succeed in school,” said Mrs. Obama.

“I knew that the first thing I needed to do was to have the strongest academic record possible… so I worked hard to get the best grades that I possibly could in all my classes. I got involved in leadership opportunities in school, where I developed close relationships with teachers and administrators. I knew I needed to present very solid and thoughtful college applications… so I stayed up late at night working on my college essays and personal statements. I knew my parents would not be able to pay for all of my tuition… so I made sure I applied for financial aid on time. And when I encountered doubters…when people told me that I wasn’t going to cut it… I didn’t let that stop me.”

