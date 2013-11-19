NewsOne Now
Home

Is Jeh Johnson The Best Choice To Lead Homeland Security?

It has come into question whether or not Jeh Johnson, who was just nominated as secretary of the U.S. Homeland Security, is the best man for the job.

Johnson has worked under the Clinton and Obama Administrations, and seems to be qualified for the position. He oversaw the repealing of the “Don’t-Ask-Don’t-Tell” policy, and was also a key component in the escalation of unmanned drone warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Roland Martin led a heated panel discussion on NewsOne Now on whether or not Johnson would be a good fit. Attorney Angela Rye shared her opinion. “I think it’s important for us to talk critically about facts,” Rye said. “Not only would he be responsible for our homeland security the our chief officer in that space, but he’d also be responsible for immigration reform.”

Be sure to tune in to weekdays at 7am EST.

Is Jeh Johnson The Best Choice To Lead Homeland Security? was originally published on newsone.com

homeland security , Jeh Johnson , newsone now , Trending Now

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close