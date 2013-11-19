Is Jeh Johnson The Best Choice To Lead Homeland Security?

It has come into question whether or not Jeh Johnson, who was just nominated as secretary of the U.S. Homeland Security, is the best man for the job.

Johnson has worked under the Clinton and Obama Administrations, and seems to be qualified for the position. He oversaw the repealing of the “Don’t-Ask-Don’t-Tell” policy, and was also a key component in the escalation of unmanned drone warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Roland Martin led a heated panel discussion on NewsOne Now on whether or not Johnson would be a good fit. Attorney Angela Rye shared her opinion. “I think it’s important for us to talk critically about facts,” Rye said. “Not only would he be responsible for our homeland security the our chief officer in that space, but he’d also be responsible for immigration reform.”

