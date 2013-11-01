Ted Cruz’s Dad Wants To Send Obama “Back To Kenya”

Poor birthers. Nearly five years into President Barack Obama’s tenure, they still can’t accept that he’s an American, much less the nation’s leader. Their leader.

Take the father of Tea Party darling, Senator Ted Cruz. According to Politico (via an article that published yesterday on Mother Jones), Pastor Rafael Cruz told a North Texas Tea Party gathering in September 2012 the following:

“Part of this administration’s agenda is to make us a third world country and to make us sucked in to the United Nations. It’s all about the global distribution of wealth,” he says. “So I’ll tell you, we have our work cut out for us. We need to send Barack Obama back to Chicago. I’d like to send him back to Kenya,” he tells the crowd, which erupts into cheers. Cruz spokesman Sean Rushton said in a statement that the Kenya quotes were taken out of context, mischaracterizing the pastor’s message, and that “Pastor Cruz does not speak for the senator.”

Perhaps. Though as Politico notes, Ted Cruz — who was out front in the GOP’s attempts to defund or delay Obamacare — did use his father as a surrogate during his senate campaign.

Oh, and by the way, wasn’t the senator born in Canada?

